This week TAP Architecture offered a presentation before Shawnee City Commissioners, featuring proposed designs that have been drawn up for the new Shawnee Police Department headquarters at 912 E. Independence.

Right now, First United Bank still occupies the site.

This week Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson said he believes the bank has a goal to move out sometime in early December, as construction of the new First United Bank wraps up at the southeast corner Harrison and MacArthur.

After the bank moves out renovations will have to be made to prepare the site as the new SPD headquarters.

Chris Teehee, with TAP, walked city leaders through the design.

He said one of the needs the SPD had was a secure parking area, so a secured fence line is planned around the back of the property.

“Two automatic sliding gates (will be) at the rear of the building, inside the fenced in area,” he said.

Teehee also said there will be drop-off availability in a covered parking area.

“There was a demand for an outdoor area for the 911 dispatch so they could take a break from sitting there long hours taking calls,” he said. “Another area we took advantage of was the old drive-thru; we enclosed that — we've called that the vehicle inspection bays.”

There are four of them that can be locked down, Teehee said.

“One is a little larger; it could be used as a workout room for now,” he said.

The area closest to the building (former bank window) can be used for dropping off records, he said.

“This is the only police department I know of that would have that,” Teehee said. “I think the (SPD) is pretty excited about that.”

He said it's behind bulletproof glass, “so I think it could be a good opportunity for them to use that.”

He said the firm wanted to do something to give the building its own identity, something a little bit different.

“We introduced this perforated metal with the SPD sign in front of it to kind of give it its own statement, if you will, because it was drastically needing an uplift,” he said.

“We are ready to turn it over to the city, to Chance (Allison, city manager), so he can put it out to bid,” Teehee said.

“We were given an original budget between about $2 million and $2.5 million to stay within the construction costs,” he said. A few items were pulled out to stay in that range, Teehee said.

“We think we can get some good bids off of that,” he said.

According to TAP, the estimated cost of the project would be just less than $2 million. Adding in the three alternates (north parking replacement, dispatch work stations and a generator), the total estimate is tallied at around $2,272,500.

The new space is estimated to be about 26,800 square feet, about four to five times larger than the SPD's current operation, Teehee confirmed.

Watch for updates.