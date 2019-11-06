Billy Ray “Bill” Gregory, 84, of Shawnee, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cooper Funeral Home.

Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

