SEMINOLE - The Seminole State College women’s soccer team won the NJCAA Region II Tournament on Nov. 2 in Enid and will advance to the District Tournament on Nov. 6.

The Trojans are ranked seventh in the nation headed into the tournament, where they will face Johnson County Community College at the Stryker Sports Complex at 3 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas.

The Trojans hold a record of 18-0-2 on the season with a 14-game win streak. The team was undefeated in conference play, has scored a total of 88 goals and their defense is ranked third in the nation, allowing only six goals.

“We are very proud of what the girls have accomplished this season, and we’re excited to see what comes next,” SSC Trojan Soccer Head Coach Dan Hill said.

The Trojans defeated NOC-Tonkawa, 1-0, and Rose State, 2-1, to claim the Region II championship.

Coach Hill was recognized as the NJCAA Region II Co-Coach of the Year, and six Trojans were named to the All-Region Team. Trojans earning First Team All-Region were: Cynthia Armas, of Owasso; Giselle Longoria, of McKinney, Texas; Amaya Grace, of Little Elm, Texas; and Juni Ejere, of Weatherford, Texas. Trojans earning Second Team All-Region were: Abigail Correa, of El Paso, Texas; and Aubrey Adams, of Edmond.

