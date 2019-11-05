MIAMI – A concert by the Route 66 Rising Stars will take the stage at the Coleman Theatre Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2:30 p.m., with special guest Jana Jae.

Western Swing, Flamenco guitar, and many other musical genres will be featured.

“The Route 66 Rising Stars is a group of up and coming performers/artists who are headed to careers with great promise,” said Danny Dillon, managing director at the Coleman Theatre. “Joining them in a special guest appearance will be Jana Jae. Not often can one see that type of talent for this price, but when you add Jana Jae to the list of performers, this concert becomes a gift.”

The music will include Patsy Cline, Patti Page, Bob Wills, Hank Williams, Jimmy Rogers, torch songs of the 1930’s and 40’s, and flamenco guitar and original music by the performing artists.

The first 20 minutes of the concert will feature Black American classical composers for violin and piano.

The artists will include the Joesf Glaude band; James Ruggles, violin; Winnie Cooper, singer/songwriter; Amy Sebran, folk singer/guitarist; Bill Taylor, swing, and Johnny Beard, a Flamenco guitarist.

“Becoming a performer often proves to be a struggle. Having an organization sponsor new artists is a gift and a win-win; the performer develops an audience and the audience is allowed to enjoy these artists at a time their ticket prices are still on the low end,” Dillon said.

“It will be a wonderful concert and, with the addition of Jana Jae, a veteran performer and mentor, this is a show no one will want to miss.”

Through the medium of music, film, and creative arts, special performers/people offer time and talent in sharing the history of music and the art of Route 66, providing inspiration and education in support of Route 66 preservation.

Tickets are $12, both online and at the Coleman Theatre (103 North Main) and at the door the day of the event.

For more information, call 918-540-2425, or go online at www.colemantheatre.org