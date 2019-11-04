The Tecumseh Public Library seeks to make the gift giving season a little easier with its four-part presentation “Gifts Galore,” beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, and continuing into December at the library, 114 N. Broadway.

Activities are for ages 18 and up and will feature a chance to craft personal gifts for loved ones during each of the four programs.

Themes and dates for each program are:

Nov. 7 – BBQ Rubs and Homemade Ketchup;

Nov. 21 – Aprons and Pot holders

Dec. 5 – Round Tray

Dec. 19 – Glass Etching

Registration is required separately for each of the programs.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.