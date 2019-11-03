When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, they will hear a presentation and update by TAP Architecture regarding design services for the planned Shawnee Police Department headquarters, at 912 E. Independence.

When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, they will hear a presentation and update by TAP Architecture regarding design services for the planned Shawnee Police Department headquarters, at 912 E. Independence. Right now the site is still occupied by First United Bank, but will be ready for renovations as soon as the bank relocates to its brand new building at the corner of Harrison and MacArthur.

The board also is scheduled to amend and update the city fee schedule. Since the new meters are difficult to remove, fees may be established for removal, plugging, locking and/or resetting them. According to the agenda, the proposed cost to do so is $75.

In other business, commissioners also are set to go into executive session, where they may do their annual evaluation of the Municipal Judge.

On the Municipal Authority agenda, a budget amendment may be considered for Shawnee Municipal Authority Fund 501 to cover fees related to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board 2019A Clean Water SRF Promissory Note for the wastewater treatment plant improvements.

The only item set for the Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.