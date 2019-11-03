Central

Hefner: October 28. Lake level full, water clear. White bass and hybrid bass excellent along shorelines and in the inlet using gay blades and 3 inch grubs. Walleye good along shorelines on grubs and jerk baits. Channel catfish and blue catfish fair off the dam on cut baits. Crappie fair off the dam on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Lucky Lure and Tackle.

Northeast

Greenleaf: October 29. Elevation above average, water 63 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around flats. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Keystone: October 24. Elevation above average, water clear. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: October 25. Elevation above average, water 68 and muddy. Rainbow trout fair on powerbait below the dam. River flow is 6500 cfs at time of this report. Water level remains high. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Sooner: October 28. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped hybrid bass fair on live shad and slabs around the dam and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: October 27. Elevation above average, water 50’s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastics, and small lures around shorelines. White crappie and blue catfish fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Lake is murky above average and rising all fishing reported as fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: October 29. Elevation above average, water 64 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, and around creek channels and flats. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, and coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: October 29. Elevation above average, water 60’s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, worms and jugs below the dam, in creek channels, flats, main lake river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on jigs and minnows in brush structure, coves and standing timber. Hybrid and striped bass fair on hair jigs, jerk bait, sassy shad and shad below the dam.

Northwest:

Canton: October 26. Elevation above average, water clear. White crappie fair on jigs around the dam. Channel catfish fair on shad around channels. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: October 28. Elevation .44ft below average, water in the mid 50’s and clear. Hybrid striped bass good on slabs in deep water. Walleye fair with live baits. Crappie fair around docks. Catfish fair along North side with stink baits. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: October 29. Elevation normal, water semi clear. Channel catfish slow on gizzards around channels, dam, and main lake. Walleye fair on grubs and live bait below the dam. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: October 26. Elevation above average, water 64 and mostly clear except for upper arms of creeks. Bass good on spinnerbaits, grubs, and square bill crankbaits. Crappie slow around docks, good on lake brush piles. White bass good on spoons in 21-29ft water on ledges of creek. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: October 25. Elevation above average, water 70. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure and points. White and black crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: October 25. Elevation above average, water murky. Flathead catfish good on live bait around river channel and river mouth. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: October 25. Elevation above average, water 67 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Black and white crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: October 24. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastics around the main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait around coves, inlet, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: October 25. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on small lures, tube jigs, and worms around creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Pine Creek: October 25. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, and spoons around coves and points. Black crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: October 25. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, main lake, points, river channel, and river mouth. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, and main lake. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: October 24. Elevation above average, water 69. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, lipless baits, plastics, spinnerbaits, top water, and tube jigs around brush structure, points, river channel, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around flats, main lake, and shorelines. White crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: October 25. Elevation rising, water 78 and stained. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad, and sassy shad below the dam, and around flats and main lake. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Texoma fish are shifting into fall patterns with crappie picking up beneath docks and on brush structure. Crappie are moving into 20-30ft of water with the bite being good early mornings and late evening, green and black , pink and black jigs are good colors. Large numbers of small crappie are common so anglers might have to catch several to find keepers ( Min 10" rule on Texoma waters for crappie ). Striped Bass bite has been great in late evenings on good live shad, large schools of striped bass have been hanging out near the islands. Below the dam striped bass are present in good numbers, most striped bass are on the smaller side but good fish are still being caught. Below the Dam live bait is key to having success. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: October 25. Elevation above average, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, punch bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and points. White and black crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.

McGee Creek: October 30. Elevation normal, water 75 degrees. Largemouth and Spotted Bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, plastics and spinnerbaits in brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. White crappie, white bass, spotted bass fair on minnows in channels, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Bryan and Choctaw County.

Southwest

Waurika: October 25. Elevation normal, water murky. Walleye and saugeye slow on crankbaits and live bait around dam and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.