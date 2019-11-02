PRAGUE—The Meeker Bulldogs locked up second place in District 2A-2, with a dominant 37-22 win over the Prague Red Devils Friday night.

Meeker’s experience showed, and the two-headed offensive monster that is Caden Wolford and Jacob Martin took full advantage.

Wolford carried the ball 17 times and gained 233 yards for a 13.7 per rush average. He scored one touchdown and had another 69-yard sprint called back.

“He (Wolford) is a difference maker,” said Meeker head coach DJ Howell. “He’s a special player.”

Martin is also very special. Martin accounted for five of Meeker’s scores, four through the air and added another 29- yarder on the ground. He was 8-of-14 passing for 178 yards and had 33 yards on the ground.

“He (Martin) is a tough football player,” said Howell. “He is super smart and makes really good decisions.”

The Bulldogs jumped to a 13-0 first-quarter lead, scoring on their opening two drives. Martin threw the first of his four touchdown passes to Xavier Masquas, from 20 yards out, capping a 45-yard drive. The Meeker defense had stopped Prague on a fourth-and-five, giving the Bulldogs a short field.

The Bulldogs, on their second possession, scored once again from 45 yards out and like the first drive, it ended with a Martin touchdown. This time he found Dakota Gabbert for the 9-yard score.

The Red Devils fought back and with 9:56 left in the half scored to cut the Meeker lead to 13-6. Prague pounded out a 10-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a Trevor Mills 1-yard quarterback sneak.

Meeker then answered with two more first-half scores to put some distance between the Highway 62 rivals.

With four minutes left in the half, Martin and Gabbert hooked up for their second score, this time, from 55 yards out. That made the count 19-6.

Meeker’s next possession was short and sweet. Wolford scored from 71 yards out on the second play of the drive. Hit found a hole in the middle of the Red Devil defense and went the distance. Meeker led 25-6 at the half.

The Red Devils still had some fight left in them and on their first possession of the second half, cut the deficit to 25-14. Trevor McGinnis found paydirt from four yards out, ending the 11-play, 64-yard drive.

The Bulldogs answered right back and left little doubt to the outcome. Martin scored with 3:11 left in the third, on a 29-yard scoring run, making the count 31-14.

Prague fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive and Meeker scored four plays later on a 50-yard pitch and catch from Martin to Zack Cook, for the 37-14 lead.

Prague scored one last touchdown with 3:33 left in the game on a 3-yard run from Mills.

The Bulldogs improve to 5-1 in district play and are 6-3 overall. They will host Henryetta next Friday in the regular season finale.

Prague drops to 3-3 in district play and 3-6 overall. The Red Devils will finish the regular season at Jones.