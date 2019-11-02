Joe Howard Hill was born Feb. 12, 1952, in Shawnee, the son of Joe Frank and Dorothy Ann (Lockhart) Hill. He completed this life on Oct. 31, 2019, in Oklahoma City at the age of 67.

Joe was raised in Shawnee where he graduated from Shawnee High School in 1970. He married Lynn Fisher.

Joe retired from AT&T, where he worked as a manager for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn; his daughter, Emily Hill of Oklahoma City; his son, Adam Hill and his wife Cari of St. Louis, Missouri; his sister, Lois Maldonado and her husband Henry of Shawnee; his brother, Rick Hill and his wife, Jani of Oklahoma City; his grandchildren, Crosby Hill, Annistyn Hill and Abbott Hill; and a cousin Mike Clement of Shawnee.

A memorial service will be at Church of the Servant. A private inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

Memorials may be made to Church of the Servant Care Ministries, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73142 or the American Cancer Society, 6525 N. Meridian Ave., Suite 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.