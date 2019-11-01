MIAMI – A trial that was set to start Monday, Nov. 4, in Miami in an alleged brutal attack on a local teen that left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair has been changed to a hearing on procedural issues after Ottawa County District Attorney Kenny Wright announced Thursday afternoon that the prosecution has decided to amend the charges in the case.

Jace Christian Williams, now 21, was arrested Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami for alleged aggravated assault and battery with great bodily injury inflicted. The DA later changed the charges to assault and battery by means/force to produce death, but has now settled on charging Williams with maiming. His trial was set to begin Monday in Miami, but has now been delayed.

Williams previously had pleaded not guilty and has been out of jail on a $100,000 bond with the stipulation that he has no contact with the alleged victim.

“We previously amended the charges up to assault and battery by force likely to cause death, but after talking with both sides’ neurosurgeons, ours and theirs, and then consulting with the victim and his family, we decided the best thing to do was amend the charges back down to maiming," Wright said. "So no we are scheduled for an announcement Monday at 9:30 a.m., which will just be trying to plan how we proceed. If they (the defense) want to ask for another preliminary I would argue it’s not necessary, or they could want to have a district court arraignment on the amended charge of maiming. Either way, we will not be having a jury trial starting Monday now.”

The charges stem from an alleged attack Williams made in Afton that resulted in a broken neck for the victim, a classmate from Fairland, who is now paralyzed from the chest down.

The victim, Owen Looper, then 19 of Fairland, was allegedly attacked by Williams on Nov. 3, 2017, when Williams lifted him over his body and threw him, breaking the C6-7 vertebrae in his neck.