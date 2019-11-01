MIAMI – A program on autism awareness is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4, at the Coleman Theatre in Miami.

It is free and open to the public.

The presentation will provide basic information about Autism Spectrum Disorder, including common characteristics and prevalence, early signs, developmental monitoring to improve early identification, and strategies and support for families and schools.

Jill Douthit, the Miami Public Schools’ representative for the program, said, “What we are trying to do is bring awareness for families and the community so they know what to look for if they think their student or family member might have autism and find out how we can support them. Support we can use in the school setting, support we can use at home, and then how we can support these families in the community.

“Families are going to find out information on resources, where they can go and get different supports, and then strategies that can be used at home and at school,” Douthit said.

The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will include Dr. Bonnie McBride, a board certified behavior analyst at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

The event is sponsored by Miami Integris Hospital, the Oklahoma Autism Center, MPS, and the Northeastern Tribal CCDF programs, which includes the Miami, Modoc, Ottawa, Peoria, Quapaw, Seneca-Cayuga, Shawnee, Eastern Shawnee, and Wyandotte tribes.

“Anyone can attend this event. We want to have a great turnout because we want to show the community that we are supporting these families,” Douthit said. “Our main goal is to support kids before they even come into school so they can immediately feel comfortable and be able to embrace learning and the exposure they deserve.

“The biggest thing is that we are trying to bring awareness to autism and help our community become more knowledgeable on how they can support those families dealing with autism.”

For more information, call Douthit at 918-542-8455.

For CECPD hours (those who work as early childcare providers or with early childhood development), onsite registration is required.