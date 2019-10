MIAMI — Because of Thursday’s wintry weather forecasts, the sixth annual Sweet Street has been moved to the Civic Center.

It still will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Boo Ha Ha Parade will still be at the Coleman Theatre, also from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The events are hosted by the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call the chamber at 918-542-4481.