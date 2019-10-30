By Abby Bitterman

The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City

Oct. 30—NORMAN — The Sooners beat Southeastern Oklahoma State 89-76 on Tuesday in a men’s exhibition basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center. Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. De’Vion Harmon excited about first appearance

Oklahoma fans got their first chance to see freshman guard De’Vion Harmon. Harmon led the team in minutes played; he was in for 31:51 of the 40-minute game. He scored 22 points.

“It’s been a long process,” Harmon said. “But I’m happy to wear the crimson and cream.”

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger was pleased with the way Harmon played in his first appearance.

“I thought his decisions were outstanding from start to finish,” Kruger said.

2. Victor Iwuakor had a strong second half

Freshman forward Victor Iwuakor played for about four minutes in the second half of the game, and he made his presence known.

He scored 10 points in the second half. Kruger thought all of the new players had good flashes, and the second half was Iwuakor’s flash.

“I thought Victor had a good stretch there in the second half where he showed his activity and his ability to get to the boards and score from his aggressiveness and enthusiasm,” Kruger said.

3. Manek vs. Manek

Junior forward Brady Manek’s brother, Kellen, plays for Southeastern State. A year older than Brady Manek, Kellen is a junior forward for the Savage Storm.

Brady Manek was the Sooners leading scorer with 23 points. Kellen played 31 minutes and scored 12 points.

“Having him on that good team and having that level of competition that we had out there, it was a lot of fun,” Brady Manek said. “It was really good or our family and our friends.”

4. Everyone played

Kruger got every player on the team in the game.

A few minutes into the game, Kruger replaced the starting five with a new unit and kept rotating players in and out all night. In the final minute of the game, he put in a few players who hadn’t seen the court yet.

“We had a chance to play everyone, of course,” Kruger said. “That’s what these games are about. Everyone has been working hard in practice. It was good to get everyone in there.”

5. Things to work on

The game gave the Sooners the chance to play an opponent before starting the regular season, and it showed them some things they need to work on.

“We learned a lot from it,” Kruger said. “We did a lot of things OK. There are things we have to do better, but it’s great to get things started and get some things on video and learn from it.”

Harmon said it’s part of the beauty of the game to play, watch the film and fix things for the next game.

The Sooners will have a chance to show what they’ve learned from this game Nov. 5, when they open the regular season at Lloyd Noble Center against UTSA.