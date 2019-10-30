U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Karl D. Murray graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Murray is the son of Karl D. Wilkey and Sabrina K. Owens and brother of Kayla L. Wilkey of Shawnee, Okla.

He is a 2018 graduate of Shawnee High School, Shawnee, Okla.