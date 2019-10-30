The Music Preparatory Department at OBU is hosting a free concert for children Thursday morning, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. The concert is open to the public and all are invited. The concert is geared toward kids in the fourth and fifth grades, but all ages will enjoy the event. The performance will take place in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium, lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Featured in the concert will be works including J.S. Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D minor,” Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 101 in D Major (“The Clock”), John Leavitt’s “Scenes from Childhood,” and the “Yankee Doodle” portion of P.D.Q. Bach’s “1712 Overture.” Concert attendees will get to hear the organ, played by Dr. Patty Nelson, associate professor of music education. They will also view real organ pipes and learn about the flute, clarinet, euphonium and tuba.

The department hosts these concerts for children in order to reach out to the community and give parents and students a great opportunity to hear live music performed by OBU’s talented students and faculty.

The Music Preparatory Department at OBU offers private music lessons during the fall, spring and summer session in piano, voice, strings, winds, brass and precision. Students can also participate in a choir on the OBU campus, including the concert choir, for students in grades eight through 12, and the Shawnee Honor Choir, for students in grades three through seven.

In addition to choirs and private lessons, the Music Preparatory Department also offers group piano classes on the OBU campus. Classes are offered in keyboard concepts I and II as well as group piano for adults.

For more information about the Music Preparatory Department at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/music/preparatory-department or email prep@okbu.edu.