MIAMI — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) will hold an impeachment update for residents of Ottawa County Friday, Nov. 1.

His stop in Miami will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Miami Chamber of Commerce, 11 S Main.

Mullin will provide an update on the impeachment proceedings in the House as well as take questions from constituents about the process.

“The impeachment inquiry, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairman Adam Schiff, is happening behind closed doors and the American people are being left in the dark,” Mullin said in a release. “I am holding Impeachment Updates in four counties to give my constituents a chance to hear what has happened so far, what the process looks like moving forward, and ask questions about the inquiry. Impeaching the president is a serious matter and they deserve to know what is going on.”

All events are open to the public and media is invited to attend.