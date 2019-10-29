Peggy Steed has returned to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Anderson Properties and says that returning to the company feels like she is coming home. Steed shares an office with her mother-in-law, Phyllis Poteet, whom Steed describes as "lovely and experienced". Steed looks forward to many years of growth and continued success with her real and work family.

"I will forever be grateful to Lake Homes Realty for their training, expertise, encouragement and support," said Steed. "I am blessed to have so many people who have touched and inspired me. What a tribe I have!"

For more information on Steed's listings, call 925-858-4723 or email peggykief@gmail.com.