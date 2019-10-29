MIAMI — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Choirs were recently selected to perform back-up vocals for Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame honoree Steve Green.

The four-time Grammy nominee and seven-time Dove Awards recipient performed on Sept. 21 in Rogers, Arkansas.

“We were fortunate to get the opportunity of working and performing with a well established artist such as Steve Green,” said Dr. Tatiana Taylor, director of NEO Choirs. “The students did a wonderful job as shown and Steve Green’s team asked to work with us again whenever they are in the area.”

The opportunity provided students the chance to perform with a professionally touring artist. Students were also able to experience working with professional recording engineers, musicians and event personnel.

To view the performances, visit facebook.com/NEO-Choirs-576515902751420/.

For more information on NEO Choirs, contact Dr. Taylor at Tatiana.e.Taylor@neo.edu.