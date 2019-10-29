The following items were filed Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Campos, Destiny Lynn, Traffic - Speeding 1-10 Miles Over

Fisher, Jordan Michel, Traffic - Speeding 1-10 Miles Over

Owen, Thomas Lee Layton, Protective Order Violation, Second and Subsequent

Rhodes Sr., Bert Mason, Fugitive From Justice

Scott, Elizabeth Claire, Child Neglect

Misdemeanors

Downing, David Gene, Obstructing An Officer

Helt, Andrew, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Owen, Thomas Lee Layton, Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery

Shivers, Michael Justin, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Vann, Janella, Resisting An Officer

Widdoes, Joel Michael, Driving Without A Valid Drivers License

Protective Orders

Heubel, Kimberly Sue Vs. Clark, Fred W

Clark, Kimberly A Vs. Clark, Fred W

Clark, Kimberly A Vs. Ralston, Velma

Moore, Kimberley Rachelle Vs. Crane, Johnnie Lee

Thielen, Rick Vs. Kannard-Allen, Apryll

Marriage Licenses

Crouse, Cody Anthony and Bauer, Brianna Jean

Bowers, Edward Thomas and Wiggins, Ashley Renee

Tuder, Taylor Eric and Menard, Katie Lynn

Woods, Ronald James and Palmieri, Marilyn Jane