Series looks at methods for managing diabetes

The Tecumseh Public Library will host a six-week series “Diabetes Education,” beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, and running at that time through Monday, Dec. 16. (There will be no class Nov. 11 due to the library being closed.

The class will look at various aspects of the treatment and effects of diabetes, providing tools for topics like:

How diabetes affects the body;

Making sense of blood sugar numbers;

Learning in small group settings through games, activities and conversations;

Learning about related classes offered in the community;

Ages 18 and up may attend. Space is limited, so advance registration is required.

This project is being funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with funds from the Library Services Technology Act (LSTA), a Federal source of library funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.

Get creative in the gift giving season with library activities

The Tecumseh Public Library seeks to make the gift giving season a little easier with its four-part presentation “Gifts Galore,” beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, and continuing into December at the library, 114 N. Broadway.

Activities are for ages 18 and up and will feature a chance to craft personal gifts for loved ones during each of the four programs.

Themes and dates for each program are:

Nov. 7 – BBQ Rubs and Homemade Ketchup;

Nov. 21 – Aprons and Pot holders

Dec. 5 – Round Tray

Dec. 19 – Glass Etching

Registration is required separately for each of the programs.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.