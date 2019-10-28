MIAMI – A jury has found Andrew Jones guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the gruesome 2016 stabbing death of John Leslie Woods.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, the verdict reduced the crime to manslaughter and the jury handed down a sentence of four years.

Jones has been behind bars on a $1 million bond since the crime was committed on Dec. 5, 2016.

The jury went into deliberation Friday evening and delivered the verdict sometime before midnight, according to District Attorney Kenny Wright.

Jones claimed self-defense in the stabbing death of 35-year-old John Leslie Woods on Dec. 5, 2016. Eyewitnesses testified that Jones and Woods had a verbal argument after both were drinking heavily at a drug and alcohol treatment halfway house at 2802 P Street NW in Miami.

When asked his thoughts about the verdict, Wright (who with Bryce Lair represented the prosecution in the trial) said, “I think everybody involved did a really good job. Everybody was very professional. The judge did a great job. Bryce Lair did a great job for us. We couldn’t have been more prepared. We definitely were able to provide all the information needed to the jury.

“At the end of the day do I wish he had gotten sentenced to more time? I do,” Wright said. “I think he is a really dangerous individual, but the jury definitely paid attention during the trial. It was long; it was complicated, and I respect their decision.

Wright admitted that cases don’t usually wind up in a jury trial if they’re easy.

“I think reasonable people can definitely disagree on what the appropriate punishment would have been,” he said. “I’m disappointed for the family. We spent a lot of time with Jay’s (Woods’) mom and aunts. It was hard on them. More than anything I’m disappointed for their sake. The only thing I can hope is that, A, Mr. Jones learned something through all this and gets some help for his alcohol and mental health issues and, B, I hope he goes back to Texas and never sets foot in Oklahoma again.”

Eyewitnesses testified during the trial that Jones stabbed Woods repeatedly and slit his throat twice before he was disarmed. He remained at the scene and Woods died later that night from multiple stab and slash wounds that involved vital organs.

“That’s a dangerous combination — mental health problems and a substance abuse issue,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, it’s just way too common these days. It was clear from the trial that Jones wasn’t really interested in changing his ways. Even though he was at a rehab facility he was drinking at least every other day. So that’s someone that’s not really interested in changing. Maybe these last three years and the time going forward that he is incarcerated will inspire him to change.

“At the end of the day, we lost a really good guy. I listened to his mom and aunts tell so many stories about him. He wasn’t perfect, just like none of us are. But he was a good guy and his family loved him dearly and truly and he will definitely be missed,” Wright said.