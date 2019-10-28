Bethel High School hosted their first junior and senior conference: “Approaching Adulthood- Now What?” Wednesday, October 23.

According to Assistant Principal Annie Keehn, students heard a story from BHS principal Jeremy Stewart regarding his struggles and overcoming them.

"He encouraged students to work hard and listen to the people in their lives that believe in them and push them to be their best," Keehn said.

Keehn explained following the principal's speech, juniors and seniors had the chance to hear from several guest speakers, with breakout sessions focusing on four key areas including life skills, continuing education and training, local job opportunities and family and personal well-being.

Keehn said the speakers and sessions included:

Students selected 5 breakout sessions. The speakers and sessions included Mike Affentranger and Chad Meiler for BancFirst: Banking 101, Megan and Kyle Keenen from Shawnee Chick-fil-A: Interview Skills & What Employers are Looking for, Dr. Pam Robinson and students from OBU: How to Succeed Your First Year of College, Yolanda Scott from Workforce Innovation: Promoting the Best You, Amanda Johnson from First United Bank: Financial Planning, Alexis Gamarra from U.S. Navy, Curtis Bohannon from U.S. Army, Cheryl Franks from the U.S. National Guard, Justin Moore from Oklahoma Baptist University, Meagan Bryant from Rose State College, Britney Honsinger from Seminole State College, Cedrick Sunray from Oklahoma Christian: The College Hustle, J Lowden from Gordon Cooper Technology Center: Adult Programs, SPD Detective Jason Crouch and retired Fire Chief Curt Lamastus: Becoming a First Responder, Caleb Winsett from Shawnee Milling Company, Tesia Zientek and Charles Lee from Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Matthew Eye from Georg Fischer, Lucretia Franetovich: Wedding Planning, Tish York from Hope Revealed Behavioral Health Coping with Adulthood, Leslie Vick from the Pott. County Health Department: Available Services and OBU Nursing Students: Making Your Own Health Decisions.

"This event was an example of our incredible community coming together to support our school and students," Keehn said.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation donated lunch and BancFirst provided bottled water for everyone in attendance Keehn said. First United Bank also donated gift bags and several door prizes and New Hope Baptist Church allowed BHS to use their facilities.

"When asked to share their thoughts on the conference, students had great things to say about the event," Keehn said. "One student said, 'I very much enjoyed the conference and found every session beneficial in one way or another, small or big.' Another said, 'I really liked it; it gave me more ideas about what I want to do when I graduate.' We are excited to see what the future holds for our amazing Wildcats."