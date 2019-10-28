OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter and Gov. Kevin Stitt today released the following statements after the state met with tribal officials to begin discussions over gaming compacts.

“The governor and I appreciate the leaders of the tribes for coming together in the first of a series of meetings we hope to have while discussing the Oklahoma gaming compacts,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The state is committed to a positive outcome that is mutually beneficial. As we have demonstrated in past negotiations, it is vastly important that we work together through the process, no matter how complex negotiations of this magnitude may be. It is the state’s belief that we can resolve our differences quickly and in a way that achieves our shared goals.”

Governor Stitt also commented on the development of the negotiations.

“The Attorney General has been the lead negotiator for the state over the past couple months, and I appreciate his representation of the state at the meeting in Shawnee,” Governor Kevin Stitt said. “He has been a strong partner in our continued dialogue with the tribes as we reached this mutual date to begin a government-to-government discussion on the gaming compacts. When we are all working together, I am confident the state and Oklahoma’s 39 tribes can achieve a win-win for all 4 million Oklahomans.”