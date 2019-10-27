Monday: Sloppy joe, corn, fruit cocktail, bun, cookie
Tuesday: Swiss beef patty, mashed potatoes, peas and onions, roll and jello with topping
Wednesday: Chili, baked potato, pears, crackers, cookie
Thursday: Chicken and noodles, cabbage, beets, cake
Friday: Cheesy beef and mac casserole, broccoli, tomatoes and zucchini, pudding dessert
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.