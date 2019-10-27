The Seminole State College Help Center, in partnership with the Children’s Hospital Foundation, will sponsor two free screenings of the documentary “Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Enoch Kelly Haney Center lecture hall. Both showings are open to the public.

“Resilience” explores how abuse, neglect, and toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, leading to lasting ramifications into adulthood. These ramifications may include a greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death. While the broader impacts of poverty worsen the risk, no segment of society is immune. “Resilience” also covers a movement that is determined to create public awareness and overcome these issues.

A question-and-answer session will take place following the 6:30 p.m. showing with Dr. Amy Treat. Treat is a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Pediatrics, Center for Child Abuse and Neglect at the University of Oklahoma. She received her Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Science at Oklahoma State University. Her research focuses on the intergenerational transmission of Adverse Childhood Experiences, parenting and children’s developmental outcomes. She is currently studying how early adversity impacts the body's stress response system and how positive parenting and social support can buffer against maladaptive outcomes.

The SSC Help Center was recently established to provide support and information in many areas, including mental health, counseling referrals, safety, academic success, resume writing, career planning, student organizations, scholarships and campus activities.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation’s mission is to improve the health of children through its support of research, education and clinical care at the Oklahoma Health Center. Through endowments and direct support, they are able to recruit and retain nationally recognized pediatric physician-scientists to direct research, treat patients and train medical students.

For more information on the documentary screening, contact SSC Help Center Coordinator and Associate Professor of Psychology Christal Knowles at 405-382-9207 or email helpcenter@sscok.edu.