All good things come to those who wait. For the Marietta Indians, their patience finally paid off Friday night against Tishomingo. Marietta managed to survive cold conditions, and found an offensive groove for the first time this season, winning 12-0 over Tishomingo for their first victory of the season. Marietta got on the board in the first quarter with a one yard rushing touchdown from Rowdy Matthews, before sealing the game away in the fourth thanks to a two-yard rushing touchdown from Matthews. Marietta (1-7, 1-4) is back at McClain Stadium Friday against Davis. Fox 20 Corn Bible 6 A long road trip was no problem for the Fox Foxes as they took down the Corn Bible Academy Crusaders Friday night. The victory was the fourth in a row for the Foxes, who moved to 4-3 on the season and 4-1 in district play. Stats from the game were not made available as of press time. Fox clinched a playoff berth with the win and can keep its hopes alive for a first round playoff game with a win over Maysville on Friday. Dibble 35 Healdton 6 The Healdton Bulldogs were officially eliminated from playoff contention Friday night with a tough road loss against the Dibble Demons. Stats were not made available from the game as of press time. With the loss Healdton drops to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in district play. Kingston 45 Dickson 0 It was a rough night at the office for the Dickson Comets, who were handed a tough district loss at home against the Kingston Redskins. A rushing and passing touchdown got the Redskins off and running in the first quarter, before the same combination sent the Redskins into the break leading 26-0. A pair of rushing touchdowns and a fumble return for a touchdown sealed the game in the third. The loss drops the Comets out of the playoff places to fifth overall at 3-5 for the season and 3-2 in district play. Dickson is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday taking on Lindsay on the road. Davis 33 Coalgate 0 A playoff game is now a very real possibility for the Davis Wolves after Friday night’s victory over the Coalgate Wildcats. Davis got its third straight victory and first shutout of the season with a dominating performance at Wolf Field, which lifted the Wolves to third in the district 2A-8 standings with two games left. Individual stats were not available as of press time. The Wolves are currently 3-4 overall on the season and 3-2 in district play. Davis is back in action on Friday at Marietta.