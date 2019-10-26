Saturday, October 26

Visit the 44th annual Wewoka Sorghum Festival which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is a celebration of sweet sorghum and the history of Wewoka. The event is always held on the fourth Saturday of October. Admission to the event is free, there will be various vendors and there will be a parade.

To celebrate Halloween, Shawnee community members are invited to the yearly Boo on Bell festival in Downtown Shawnee Saturday, October 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a carnival, costume contests, live music, trick-or-treating and more.

To celebrate Halloween visit the Nightmare Harvest Haunted Corn Maze at Sunshine Shelly’s Patch Saturday, Oct. 19. The haunt opens at 7:30 p.m., attendees have until 11 p.m. to enter for the night and admission is $12 a person.