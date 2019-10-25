John Michael “Mike” Tecza w/pic

John Michael “Mike” Tecza, 74, of Bartlesville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home. Mike will be cremated according to his family’s wishes and a memorial service will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by long time friend Jerry Hauser. Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Homes.

Mike was born April 5, 1945 at Bartlesville, Oklahoma to John Frank Tecza and Charlotte Mae (McAdoo) Tecza. Mike grew up in Bartlesville and attended Bartlesville Schools and was a lifelong resident. He was a self-employed painter and a former member of the local painters’ union. Mike was a music lover and enjoyed his hobby crafts. He loved people and was often seen in conversation at local restaurants, visiting with others, especially about cars.

Mike is survived by a son, Michael Shane Tecza of Bartlesville; two sisters, Patricia Anne Neal and Charles of Ramona, Oklahoma and Ellen Charlene Deacon and Pat of Bartlesville; his dog, Precious; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Charlotte Tecza; by a brother, Michael John Tecza and by a sister, Marsha Rose Klisares.

