Tecumseh, Bethel and Seminole were well represented as Class 4A All-District 4 fastpitch softball awards were recently announced.

Three Tecumseh Lady Savages – Harley Sturm (Pitcher of the Year), outfielder Ayzia Shirey (Defensive Player of the Year) and catcher Emily Bingham were named to the First Team. Bethel outfielder Audrey Wade and Seminole first baseman Levi Ary were also picked for the First Team.

Making the Second Team from Tecumseh were pitcher Kylee Akehurst, infielder Bristin Hayes, infielder Katelyn Fleming and outfielder Shaelee Cranford. Bethel infielder Peyton Meiler along with Seminole infielder Reese Street and outfielder Khya Mitchell also landed on the Second Team.

Tecumseh Honors

Sturm missed part of the season due to injury, but battled back to produce a 6-6 record. She also batted .450 with a home run and five doubles for head coach Chad Trahan

Shirey had a .971 fielding percentage in securing the defensive award. Offensively, she hit a home run, tripled 10 times, hit 14 doubles and knocked in 26 runs in owning a .496 batting average.

Bingham topped the team with 45 runs batted in as she hit .434 with six homers and 20 doubles.

Akehurst, who pitched most of the season due to Sturm’s injury, posted a 16-7 record with a 2.46 earned run average. She batted .350 with three doubles and 26 RBIs. Hayes hit .384 with 13 doubles and clubbed one home run, a grand slam against Tuttle. Fleming drove home 44 runs, hit a pair of triples, doubled 11 times and had a .413 batting average. Cranford batted .275 with a triple and five doubles.

Two other Lady Savages – Lauren Taylor and Taylor Frizzell – were honorable mentions. Lauren Taylor hit. 301 with a triple and five doubles and Frizzell batted .333 with a pair of triples, six doubles and 22 RBIs.

Tecumseh went 26-13 and reached the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament.

Bethel Honors

Wade had a .370 batting average for the Lady Wildcats to go with a .469 on-base percentage and .853 fielding percentage in earning a First Team award for head coach Chad Smith.

In making the Second Team, Meiler hit .308 with a .366 on-base percentage and .908 fielding percentage.

Skylar Pollard was an honorable mention after batting .264 with a .312 on-base average and a .755 fieldinh percentage.

Seminole Honors

Besides Ary making the First Team and Street and Mitchell getting on the Second Team, five other Lady Chieftains – Holli Ladd, Sienna Deatherage, Addison Hill, Kaylyn Cotner and Kaitlyn Mathews – were honorable mentions.