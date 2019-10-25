On Wednesday, October 23rd, Domino C-Stores presented Grove School with a donation of $6,311. This is the company’s first donation for the second year of their Fueling the Classroom Program, an ongoing program to benefit all communities within the Domino C-Stores service area.

“On behalf of Grove teachers, administration, students, and parents we want to thank Domino C-Stores for their generous donation,” said Whitney Longacre, the teacher that nominated Grove School for Fueling the Classroom. “We will be using the funds for a fun, innovative way to get our students reading in and out of the classroom! This gift will be used to purchase a book vending machine that will encourage and reward positive choices and hard work while creating a love for reading. Thank you Domino C-Stores for giving back to local schools!”

“We appreciate all of the hard work from the teachers, administrators, and students at Grove,” added Jennifer Brannon, the manager at Domino #127 in Shawnee. “It’s really exciting to be able to give back and support them in their efforts.”

As part of Fueling the Classroom, Domino C-Stores is donating two cents per gallon of fuel purchased with Domino Rewards or Shell Fuel Rewards every day. Domino has donated over $46,000 to local schools since the start of the program in October 2018.

A new school will be selected to receive a donation each month. Schools can be nominated on the company’s website at dominocstores.com/fuelingclass. Voting then takes place on social media.

You can now vote on the recipient of the October donation on the Domino C-Stores Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Domino Food & Fuel is a subsidiary of Elmer Smith Oil Company that owns and operates 17 convenience stores across the state of Oklahoma. The company has been family owned and operated since 1955.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kathryn Knott at (405) 601-4013 or by email at kknott@elmersmithoil.com.