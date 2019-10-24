Suspect in drug case, muddy 4-wheeler pursuit fails to appear in court for sentencing

A suspect who was allegedly driving a stolen 4-wheeler on rain-soaked rural roads when deputies arrested him with drugs and cash in January now has a bench warrant for failure to appear in court, court records show.

Steve Alan McAnally, 35, of Oklahoma City, was charged Jan. 24 in Pottawatomie County District Court with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen vehicle and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, all felonies. He also was charged with misdemeanors of eluding/attempting to elude a police officer and resisting an officer.

Court records for this case show McAnally, back in August, pleaded guilty to the charges and was scheduled for formal sentencing to occur this month. According to the case file, McAnally failed to appear in court for that October hearing and a bench warrant has been issued.

•••

Suspect in car theft now serving prison term

A suspect charged after the theft of a vehicle in Shawnee prompted a high-speed pursuit up U.S. 177 earlier this year has been sentenced and is now serving time with the Department of Corrections.

Harley D. LeFlore, 24, was charged with larceny of an automobile, endangering others while eluding police, two counts of running a road block, as well as the misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident.

Court records show LeFlore, after pleading guilty, was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for each felony count, with sentences running concurrently, with credit received for time served in jail since February.