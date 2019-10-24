Shawnee resident Geneva Lofties passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at the age of 95.

She was born Sept. 6, 1924, at Mountain Home Arkansas to Marion and IRA Jane (Spencer) Gibson. She came in to Oklahoma as a small child and has lived in Shawnee since that time. Geneva was employed at Shawnee Sample Cut where she worked for 33 years and after retiring in 1982, she worked two more years part time for attorney Paul McKinney.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister-in-law George and Geneva Gibson, and two sisters and brothers-in-law Elsie and Dub Moore and Helen and Cliford Sikes of Shawnee, a brother-in-law Harold Roberts of Muskogee, and a son-in-law Ernest Sanders of Shawnee and a sister-in-law Mary Gibson of Van Buren Arkansas.

She is survived by her son Rick and wife Janet Smith of Shawnee; two daughters Terri Sanders of Shawnee and Reta and Jack Barton of Shawnee; a sister Thelma Roberts of Muskogee; two brothers Donnie and wife Johnnie Gibson of Shawnee and Reverend Kenneth Gibson of Van Buren, Arkansas; several nieces, nephews and special friends. She also leaves behind a loving and caring church family at Sharon Baptist Church of Shawnee, where she was a member.

She enjoyed her flowers and gardening very much. She made several quilts for her children and grandchildren. She has eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at Cooper Funeral Home. Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clint Dawkins, Sharon Baptist Church, and Brother Reverend Kenneth Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Restheaven Memorial Park in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.