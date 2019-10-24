MIAMI – Two eyewitnesses testified during the murder trial of Andrew Douglas Jones which got under way this week.

Jones, who is claiming self-defense, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old John Leslie Woods on Dec. 5, 2016.

Jones, who was 41 at the time, was found mentally competent to stand trial and has remained in the Ottawa County jail on $1 million bond since his arrest.

According to eyewitnesses,Mateo Rocha and James Thompson, Jones and Woods had been drinking and ended up in a verbal argument at a drug and alcohol treatment halfway house at 2802 P NW in Miami.

Jones allegedly left the facility, but then returned and stabbed Woods repeatedly in the chest, abdomen, back and groin, and slit his throat. Jones remained at the scene after Rocha and Thompson were able to wrest the four-inch bladed knife from him and call 911.

According to reports, Woods, who flatlined at the scene, was revived and transported to Miami Integris hospital and then flown by helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, where he died from his injuries.

Officer Sarah Berry of the Miami Police Department, who was first on the scene, and Officer Derek Sparks assisted Berry in wrestling the allegedly combative and non-compliant suspect to the ground and putting him in handcuffs.

Richard Rowe, a lieutenant paramedic and firefighter with the Miami Fire Department, and Eva Birch with Integris EMS testified as to what they witnessed and what role they each played as the event unfolded.

Dr. Joshua Lanter, a medical examiner and forensic pathologist from Tulsa, testified at length Wednesday about what he discovered during Woods’ autopsy. He stated that Woods had been stabbed 18 times (including having his throat slit twice).

Lanter also testified that Woods’ most lethal wounds were a stab wound to his chest that punctured his left lung, another to his abdomen that went through his abdominal wall and into his kidney, a third in his back that also went through his left lung, and one to his lower abdomen that eviscerated him.

More witnesses will be called to testify as the trial continues. Jones’ parents and Woods’ mother have been present at the trial all week.