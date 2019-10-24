Ottawa County Democrats

Josh Visnaw, the Oklahoma campaign director for Bernie Sanders will be the guest speaker at the Ottawa County Democrats’ meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. The meeting will be held at the Ottawa County Annex Community Room, 123 East Central.

Christmas trip

The Miami Senior Center is planning a Christmas shopping trip to Branson on Nov. 21. There will be stops at The Landing and Tanger Outlet, dinner and looking at Christmas lights. $35. For more info, call 918-540-0533.

Annual meeting

The Miami Senior Center will hold its annual meeting Nov. 14. A chili feed starts at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting at 12:15 p.m. This is for members only.

Clothes for Kids

First Baptist Church of Miami will hold its Clothes for Kids preschool through fifth grade winter clothes giveaway Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be at the First Baptist LifeHouse, the brick building with large green doors across from the Miami Clinic.

Commerce BOE election

The Board of Education of Commerce Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for the #5 seat on the Commerce Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Ottawa County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, December 2 through Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Miss Merry Christmas

Entries are being accepted for the Miss Merry Christmas contest, which is open to girls ages 3 to 10. The contest is sponsored by the Miami Hi Noon Business Women. Winners will be whoever raises the most money in any way they choose and by selling tickets on a $100 gift card. Proceeds provide scholarships for women going back to school. The first-place winner receives $100 and a tiara, second receives $75 and third place receives $50. All participants receive a trophy. If they raise $50, they may ride in the Christmas Parade. Enter at Pioneer Printing. For more information call 918-542-5521.

Marine Corps League

All Marines and F.M.F. corpsmen and former service personnel are invited to join the L/Cpl. Clevenger Detachment of the Marine Corps League. The Marine Corps League meets every last Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 3129 Denver Harnar Drive in Miami. For more information, call 918-540-4474.

Grief Support Group

Integris Hospice hosts a monthly support group for those who have lost loved ones. The grief support group meets at 1 p.m. the first Monday of every month at the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce, 11 South Main in Miami. The meeting is free. No registration required. Contact Social Worker, Adrienne Witty, M.S.W. for more information at 918-542-1226.

To have items included, drop information off at the News-Record office, 14 1st Ave. NW or email it to news@miaminewsrecord.com.