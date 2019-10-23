This week, Mayor Richard Finley took some time during the City Commission meeting to remind residents that some of the city's boards currently have openings available.

He said there are several advisory boards functioning directly with the city.

“We would appreciate applications from anyone that would entertain serving on any of those vacant seats,” Finley said.

Boards with openings available are:

• Community Service Contract Review Committee — three citizen seats (3-year term), mayor and one commissioner — one citizen vacancy

• Shawnee Housing Authority — five seats (3-year term) — one vacancy

• Shawnee Library Board — six seats — one vacancy

• Zoning Commission of Adjustment — five seats — three vacancies

To offer service of a position on one of the boards, visit shawneeok.org for an application.

Other city advisory boards are:

• Airport Advisory Board — seven seats, with a 3-year term — no vacancies

• Shawnee Community Beautification Committee — 11 seats (10 citizen, 1 commissioner) — there are no citizen vacancies, but the commissioner seat is open

• Oklahoma Baptist University — four seats (6-year term) — no vacancies

• Planning Commission — seven seats — no vacancies

• Shawnee Civic and Cultural Development Authority (also known as the expo board) — four city-appointed seats, two county seats — no vacancies

• Hospital Authority — 10 seats — no vacancies

• Shawnee Parks and Recreation Committee — four seats, one commissioner — no vacancies

• Shawnee Urban Renewal Authority — five seats — no vacancies

• Traffic Commission — seven seats — no vacancies

• Senior Citizens of Shawnee Board — nine seats, one commissioner — no vacancies