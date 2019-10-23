Bartlesville Police Department will participate in the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows citizens to safely and legally dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at specific collection sites located throughout the community.

“This will be the fourth time we have hosted this event, and it has been very successful,” said BPD Capt. Kevin Ickleberry.

Locations for this event are:

• Bartlesville Police Department 615 S. Johnstone Ave.

• Bartlesville Fire Department Station No. 3 100 S.E. Madison Blvd.

• Bartlesville Fire Department Station No. 4 3501 S.E. Price Road

Each site will be manned by at least one member of the police department, where citizens can dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medication in containers supplied by the DEA. Once disposed of in the DEA containers, the police department will secure the containers until they are picked up by the DEA to be destroyed.

The event is for pill and patch forms of medication only. No liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted. The service is free and anonymous.

The events are necessary, DEA officials say, because medicines that languish in the home are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

“Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” the agency’s website states. “Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.”

“We are hopeful for another successful Drug Take Back Day for our community and look forward to offering this service to our citizens,” Ickleberry said.

For more information, contact the police department at 918-338-4050.

— Kelli Williams, City of Bartlesville