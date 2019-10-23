The 2018 Consumer Confidence Report for the City’s water system is now available, Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said recently. In short: The report shows Bartlesville water is safe.

“Each year, Oklahoma municipalities are required to publish an annual report regarding their water system quality,” Lauritsen said. “This report provides details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency and state standards.”

The City of Bartlesville has previously produced a flyer, sent to water customers with their utility bill, as well as posted the reports on the City website, www.cityofbartlesville.org. But this year, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has implemented changes in how the City shares water quality information. Though still available on the City website, consumers will not receive a flyer with their utility bill this year. Instead, the report may be viewed in full at the ODEQ website, http://sdwis.deq.state.ok.us/DWW/CCReports/OK1021401.pdf.

The City of Bartlesville utilizes raw water from three sources: the Caney River, Hulah Lake and the City-owned Hudson Lake, located north and west of Bartlesville. According to the 2018 CCR, local customers used an average of 5.55 million gallons of water a day last year.

“This is pretty consistent with average water use in the past,” Lauritsen said.

Lauritsen said that while d rinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants, the presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate the water poses a health risk.

“There were no compliance violations for our water system, meaning our water is safe by EPA and state standards,” Lauritsen said. “However, s ome people may be morevulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population, such as those who are undergoing chemotherapy or have undergone organ transplants, and people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly and infants. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.”

EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline 800.426.4791.

For more information, see the report or call the Water Utilities Department at 918-338-4107.

— Kelli Williams, City of Bartlesville