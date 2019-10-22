MIAMI — Beginning this spring, Northeastern State University's College of Business & Technology and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College are partnering to enhance educational and workforce opportunities in northeastern Oklahoma.

Individuals with an associate degree can now enroll in a pilot program where they can take business core courses towards a bachelor’s degree, locally.

The NSU College of Business & Technology will deliver business core classes via video conference to NEO A&M College at its Grove facility. Day and evening classes will be available.

NSU also offers a 100% online MBA program for those with a bachelor’s degree.

Open houses will be held Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. at NEO in Miami and Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at NEO in Grove.

There, interested parties can learn more about the pilot program, meet with NSU advisors and admissions staff, as well as the NSU CBT dean and Business Department chair.

"This initiative between NEO and NSU will not only help their graduates further their careers, but will also help economic development in northeast Oklahoma through workforce development,” said Dr. Janet Buzzard, NSU College of Business & Technology dean. “Attracting new industry and helping existing industry expand begins with a skilled and educated workforce."

“The Business & Technology Department is very excited to partner with NSU,” said Joy Bauer, chair of the NEO Business and Technology Department. “This opportunity provides our students with a high quality, convenient option to earn a bachelor’s degree. I am thankful for the hard work of our academic leaders from both NSU and NEO to make this available to our business students.”

Visit Go2NSU.com to start the admissions process today. Classes start Jan. 13, 2020.