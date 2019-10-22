MIAMI — The Ottawa County jail in Miami remains closed after what is believed to be an electrical fire in the ceiling caused fire and water damage Oct. 19.

No one was injured, but 97 inmates (male and female) were transported to Tulsa, Craig and Delaware county jails.

Initially, power to the jail had to be cut for safety reasons, causing the security system, electronic doors, and other electronic equipment to be shut down.

Power has now been restored while county officials assist the fire marshal and insurance representatives assess the cause and damage.

Adding to the monumental cleanup and repair issues ahead, the jail’s sprinkler system did not activate during the fire, which most likely made the damage worse than it could have been.

District 3 county commissioner Russell Earls expressed shock and dismay at the failure of the sprinkler system and advised jail officials to get to the bottom of the problem as soon as possible.

Earls toured the jail with District 1 and 2 commissioners Mike Furnas and Chad Masterson, excise board Chairman Larry Gatewood, emergency management director Chad Holcomb and other Ottawa County officials Monday.

Transporting the 97 inmates to three jails in other counties was a daunting task, which has not been made easier by unhappy, disgruntled prisoners.

They were so unruly during the initial transport to Tulsa in a Tulsa County Jail full-sized bus that the trip took four hours, according to Ottawa County Undersheriff Dan Cook.

“They did everything they could to disrupt the trip,” Cook said. “The driver and deputies had to pull over multiple times to stop fights and other unruly activities.”

Prisoners have to be transported back and forth to Ottawa County for arraignments and hearings, keeping the sheriff’s deputies shuffling back and forth.

Inmates from the jail in Miami are causing problems at the other jails because they are frustrated and unhappy about being moved.

“The prisoners are causing so many problems at the Tulsa jail that the officials there have requested that Ottawa County deputies be present at all times to supervise them after they were placed on lockdown,” Cook said.

The goal is to move the inmates currently in Tulsa to Craig County in order to have them as close to Miami as possible, which will cut down on the transportation time and costs.

Cook noted to officials on the jail tour Monday that Tulsa County is not charging for the transportation and housing of the inmates, which he said they are very grateful for.

The commissioners voiced amazement and appreciation for all the help from not only Tulsa, but Craig and Delaware Counties as well.

Ottawa County already had an agreement in place with the two closer counties for the transportation and housing of inmates when needed.