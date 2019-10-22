MIAMI — A Grove woman was killed in a two-car wreck at about 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, approximately four miles south of Miami on US 69.

Roxilea Callahan, 62, Grove, was killed when the 2013 Nissan Rogue she was driving hit a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Malinda Reno, 59, Miami.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Callahan was northbound on US69, traveled left of center and struck Reno’s vehicle head on.

Callahan was pronounced dead on scene by a Miami Integris EMT paramedic due to massive injuries, according to the report

Paul Thomas Funeral Home of Miami transported the body to the Tulsa Medical Examiner’s office.

Reno was transported to Integris Miami Hospital by Integris EMS, and then transferred by Mercy Life Line to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, in poor condition with head and trunk injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Trooper Chris Garner of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L investigated the accident.

He was assisted by Trooper Will Langley of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L, LT Roger Eberle of the Troop L Detachment, and Trooper Dustin Thornton of the THU Detachment, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Integris Miami EMS, Miami Police Department and Afton Fire Department.