The Oaks Warriors played hosts to the Summit Christian Eagles on Thursday, October 17.

Though the Warriors had a great 30-8 win over Foyil the week before, but the magic didn’t carry over to the game with the Eagles when Oaks lost 41-0.

The Warriors never gave up and continued to fight until the final second, even rushing around to get another play in before the game clock ran out.

It has been a tough season for Oaks, but Coach C.D. Thomson and his staff have steadily encouraged the team and have been great examples for the young team to follow.

The Warriors’ next game is at home on October 25 against Regent Prep who will arrive with a 7-0 record, the top team in the district, a real challenge to the Warriors.