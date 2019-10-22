This season there are going to be plenty of new faces suiting up for the Ardmore Tigers basketball team, but that won’t be the only new thing happening within the program.

This season there are going to be plenty of new faces suiting up for the Ardmore Tigers basketball team, but that won’t be the only new thing happening within the program. The 2019-2020 schedule for the Tigers has been officially released, with several noticeable changes. Ardmore will open the season at home on Dec. 3 against the Duncan Demons, before heading down the road to Plainview for the Southern Oklahoma Invitational tournament on Dec. 5-7. A pair of road games against Durant and McAlester will finish up December on the 10th and 13th, before the Tigers will open the new year hosting the Callisburg Wildcats and Denison Yellowjackets from Texas on Jan. 2 and 3. Ardmore will then head to the East Central Classic in Ada on Jan. 9-11, before hosting Durant on Jan. 14. Christian Heritage will then visit the Ardmore High School Gymnasium on Jan. 18, before the Tigers head to Moore for their annual tournament on Jan. 23-25. Back-to-back home games against Kingston and Lawton MacArthur will follow on Jan. 28 and 31, before games against Duncan, McAlester and MacArthur will finish out the regular season.