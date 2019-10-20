Good morning, Shawnee! Well it's that time, the Senior Center is now closed. What did you say? The Senior Center is closed? Yes, we are closed, but don't worry, it's only temporary!

Good morning, Shawnee! Well it’s that time, the Senior Center is now closed. What did you say? The Senior Center is closed? Yes, we are closed, but don’t worry, it’s only temporary! Even though I understand there is a rumor that we are closed for good, don’t believe it!

The Senior Center will be temporarily closed now through Monday, October 28. During this time the new flooring will be installed, and it’s going to look great! The old carpet will be pulled up throughout the center, and a commercial-grade vinyl will be applied. The actual product is called “Luxury Vinyl Tile” in a wood grain color of “Burnt Umber.” I’ve never heard of burnt umber, but Mike from KGFF said it’s one of the 144 box crayon colors, so I’ll have to believe him. It looks more like a milk chocolate hue to me, and I love chocolate, so it’s all good.

We appreciate the Arvest Foundation and their gift of $15,000 towards the project. Once installed, the new floors will be much easier to clean, safer to walk upon, more hygienic, and stain-resistant. This same flooring product is currently in the Shawnee Expo lobby and has held up well. In addition to the vinyl tile, new carpet will be installed in the offices. The new carpet is designed to be applied in squares, which is the best type of carpet for an activity center. If a small area is stained, a new carpet square can be installed, and this regular maintenance will keep a fresh look for years to come.

In addition to new flooring, we will be cleaning and painting, plus adding a few surprise items. We can’t wait to see the final result, and you can come view it for yourselves when we reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29. Be sure to mark your calendars to join us for an Open House at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30. There will be a short presentation, refreshments, and building tours available all day.

During our temporary closure, many of our activities will be relocated. All morning fitness classes will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Municipal Auditorium. Many of the regular group activities will meet at their regular time at the Community Center on 804 S. Park. The Gospel Singers will meet in homes. While a few activities such as Quilting and the Storytime Country and Western Band will need to be canceled due to space or equipment requirements, most will simply continue at the regular time in a different spot.

Attention all pool (billiards) players: The OBU Recreation and Wellness Center has graciously offered the opportunity for you to utilize their lobby on Monday, October 21 and Friday, October 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. There is no cost to participate.

The RAWC lobby has a billiards table, ping-pong, Foosball, and bumper pool, as well a vending machines, couches, TV and chairs. Stop by on Monday or Friday morning and enjoy!

Project Heart will continue to serve a hot lunch to anyone aged 60+, so be sure to register with them at the Community Center if you have not already done so. Remember you must have a reservation for the noon meal one day prior. For more information, call 405-275-4530.

Lastly, here’s a reminder for a special upcoming event: The Shawnee Senior Center will host the Healthy Living Senior Fair on Friday, November 1, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 noon. Admission is free, and the first 150 attendees will receive a free gift bag. Many local vendors, businesses and non-profit groups will display health-related information, complete with giveaways and door prizes. Breakfast will be provided by Belfair Memory Care Center.

You can also hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired each Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040AM/100.9FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the CENTER ….. when we reopen on Tuesday, October 29!