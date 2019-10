MIAMI — Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson has confirmed there has been a disturbance at Willow Crest Hospital Sunday afternoon.

“There were 30 or 40 of them carrying on and getting into a fight,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he has not heard of any injuries, but one media outlet reported that an RN has sustained a concussion.

Anderson said he was going to check with his officers to get a full report.

This story will be updated.

