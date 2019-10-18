TECUMSEH — The Savages of Tecumseh registered their second shutout of the 2019 campaign with a 41-0 decision of Harrah Thursday night.

Tecumseh led 35-0 at halftime and 41-0 entering the final 12 minutes. Tecumseh began substituting liberally midway through the third quarter.

Jaylen Walker’s 3-yard scoring run and Dylan Graham’s 10-yard reception from quarterback Will Hilton gave Tecumseh a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Kane Ainesworth posted two 5-yard scoring gallops in the second quarter and Walker scored from 1-yard out.

Junior Jamal Fair scored on a 15-yard romp in the third quarter to end the scoring.

Kevin Dodd hit his first five extra-point boots before getting his final effort blocked.

“We played really physical in the first half,” Tecumseh coach Ty Bullock said. “We threw the ball effectively and had a really strong running game. The defense played lights out. We’ve been playing smash-mouth football all-around.”

Tecumseh upped its District 4A-2 record to 3-1 and its overall mark to 5-2.

The Savages will travel to top-ranked and district foe Bethany Friday, Oct. 25.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.