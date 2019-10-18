Pawhuska rolled to a 38-0 lead over Drumright by the end of the first quarter Friday night, on their way to a 67-0 homecoming win. The Huskies raised their season record to 7-0 overall, 5-0 in District A-5.

The Huskies are scheduled to be on the road this week for a Thursday night matchup against 4-2 Hominy. This will be Pawhuska’s last road game of the regular season, and an important in-county rivalry clash. The Bucks lost to the Huskies a year ago in Pawhuska and will undoubtedly be ready for payback. Hominy lost last Friday to Pawnee, by a score of 36-14.

Senior linebacker and running back Hunter Reed got things rolling last Friday for Pawhuska, returning the opening kickoff from the Drumright Tornadoes 72 yards for a score. Pawhuska tacked on a two-point conversion and led 8-0 with 11:44 left in the opening period.

After the Huskies reached a lead of 46-0 with 11:09 left in the second quarter, game officials let the clock run without stopping, except for called timeouts. Pawhuska removed most of its front-line players and let reserves experience some game action the rest of the way. The score was 54-0 in favor of Pawhuska at the half, and the Huskies scored 13 more points in a second half that was mercifully short for cold fans who wanted to get home and warm up.

Among the Huskies’ front-line players, both Easton Kirk and J.T. Waddle had touchdown receptions. Kirk grabbed a quick pass to the sideline from Bryce Drummond and went 54 yards in the blink of an eye for the Huskies’ third touchdown of the night. Center Tristian “Puddin’” McCartney went three yards for the two-point conversion and Pawhuska was up 24-0 with 5:15 left in the first quarter.

The short night for the starters yielded some unusual statistics. For instance, McCartney, with his three rushing yards on the conversion, outrushed team rushing leader Bryce Drummond, who left the game without having rushed with the ball at all.

Hagen McGuire, Jack Long and Kevin Davis had rushing touchdowns Friday. Cody Starr caught a touchdown pass. Easton Kirk also ran a punt back 64 yards for a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball for the Huskies, Tell Richardson was the leading tackler with 10 stops. The Huskies also had six quarterback sacks — three by Jack Long, two by Kevin Davis and one by Hunter Reed. Reed also had a touchdown on the defensive side.