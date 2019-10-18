SOUTH COFFEYVILLE — Commerce proved just how essential it is to have a good placekicker.

Both CHS and Oklahoma Union scored four touchdowns Thursday, Oct. 17, but the Tigers converted on all four PATs while the hosts failed on each of their attempts.

As a result, Commerce escaped with a 28-24 District A-6 football victory.

Senior Salvador Martinez went 4-for-4 in extra points to spell the difference for CHS.

“One good thing about having soccer is we can usually find a good extra point kicker and a field goal kicker,” Moss said. “We kicked all the extra points and those guys go for two and don't convert any. There were four touchdowns apiece, but the extra points were the difference.

“We harp on the kids about how important extra points are.”

Commerce used a 15-yard run by Lance Hyatt and a 5-yard pass from Martinez to Eric Cunningham to open up a 21-6 lead at the break.

Oklahoma Union pulled to within three in the third quarter on pass plays covering 24 and 86 yards, but a 13-yard run by Caden Pickard and the PAT by Martinez in the fourth made it 28-18 Commerce.

The Cougars came back with a 36-yard pass late in the third to create what turned out to be the final margin with about five minutes left.

The Cougars had one last shot at pulling out the win, but threw an interception and Commerce was able to run the clock out.

CHS now stands 4-0 in A-6 and 5-2 overall. They host unbeaten and second-ranked Rejoice Christian Friday, Oct. 25.

“It’s always hard to play over there (at OU),” Moss said. “I was telling the kids that we’ve been over their eight or nine times since I’ve been coaching, we can have good teams and they have so-so teams and its going to be close. It’s happened several times.”

The Tigers mustered only 129 yards in total offense, including just 21 passing.

Pickard was the leading rusher for CHS with 80 yards on 18 carries. Cunningham, Martinez and Pickard were a combined 3 of 6 passing.

The Cougars generated 303 total yards, 239 via the run.

Pickard was the defensive leader for Commerce with 12 tackles, including 10 assisted.

Caleb Eulitt, Gage Smith and Mateo Moreno had six each.