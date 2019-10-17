Shawnee Elementary Schools will be participating in the Annual Nationwide Lights On Afterschool event. This year's Lights On Afterschool event falls on Thurs., Oct 24.

Jefferson Elementary and Horace Mann Elementary's event is from 3:45-5:30pm at their individual sites. The theme is Medieval Fair.

Sequoyah Elementary's event is from 5-6:30pm. The theme is Reading Fair.

Will Rogers Elementary's event is from 5-6:30pm. The theme is Family Game Night.

Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event annually celebrating afterschool programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities. The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to draw attention to the many ways afterschool programs support students by offering them opportunities to learn new things and discover new skills. The events send a powerful message that millions more kids need quality afterschool programs.

Students and their families are encouraged to join us on Oct. 24 at their respective elementary school sites to celebrate Lights On Afterschool.