Autumn is headed our way and after the bizarre spring and scorching summer and many are ready for cooler and predictable weather. Autumn brings a special happiness when it shows up with its cooler temperatures, sparking an excitement that the holidays are just around the corner. The milder temperatures are comfortable for most to enjoy being outside. Whether they are at sporting events, doing yard work, or taking a stroll to take in the beautiful scenery; people are out and embracing the season of change. However, the upcoming season will bring changes that we all should be mindful of. Cooler temperatures will eventually have us adjusting our thermostats or building a fire to keep warm and cozy. Make sure your heater is prepared for the winter with a maintenance check. It is best to discover a problem before the temperatures drop. If you have a fireplace have your chimney inspected and cleaned properly to avoid flue fires.

Keep germs at bay during the flu season. The biggest downside of cooler weather is that it brings it share of colds and sickness. Getting a flu shot is a great preventative measure you can take. Aside from getting the flu shot be sure you’re washing your hands frequently, especially after returning home from public places and before eating. Drinking plenty of water can help boost immunity through good hydration, which greatly benefits the immune system during cold and flu season.

The days get shorter during autumn and it gets dark sooner. This affects a lot of people on their way home after work or when traveling during the holiday season. If you’re uncomfortable driving at night it’s okay to stay home or get a ride from a loved one if you need to get out. If you aren’t bothered by driving at night, it is important you get plenty of sleep. Being well-rested will help you stay alert and observant, which is critical when driving at night.

The farmers markets are often still open and you can take advantage of the harvest. Oklahoma is home to a few farms that allow you to pick your own fruits and vegetables. Grab a friend and head to the nearest apple orchard for an afternoon of apple picking. A simple, but fun activity like this can help keep you active. Staying active and eating right contributes to your overall health and immune system, which is crucial for fighting off illnesses.

Clear your path. Falling leaves can be enjoyable to watch, but they quickly become a nuisance by covering walkaways, clogging gutters, and piling up in your yard. When racking leaves, make sure to stretch and take breaks often to be mindful of your back. If raking leaves isn’t for you, hire someone to stay on top of them to avoid any buildup. Be a little extra cautious as you navigate walkways and sidewalks while out as the leaves can be slippery or cover cracks, both potential trip hazards.

For questions about our upcoming flu shot clinic or a list of classes and activities offered this fall at Elder Care, call 918-335-8600.

— Rachel Holdredge, Elder Care, Community Outreach Coordinator