“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right … to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor …”

Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

“The President … shall be removed from office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Article II, Section 4, of the United State Constitution.

“In many cases, it (an impeachment trial) will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilty.”

Alexander Hamilton, Federalist Paper No. 65, March 7, 1788.

As the focus sharpens in Washington on a potential impeachment crisis, the observations stated above could be critical to the final determination.

First, in a trial situation — or in a full impeachment proceeding — President Trump and his counsel have the right to confront them directly.

This concept is tantamount to a fair and impartial legal process. No evidence or testimony should be accepted anonymously — even if the witness fears reprisal.

That could be said about any witness in any criminal or civil proceeding, whether testifying against organized crime — which many have done — or testifying in an emotionally-charged child custody case.

If the level of concern rises to imminent threat of personal danger — as has often been the case for witnesses — it will be law enforcement’s job to protect them.

Sometimes incredible courage is required to testify. But, the right of the accused to challenge an accuser’s testimony is vital to the determination of justice.

Let’s make one thing clear — if President Trump has committed an act that rises to the level of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” then justice should take its course.

But, we believe the president should not be impeached or convicted as a result of media reports and unrevealed sources.

If the House were to vote to hold a full hearing, the emphasis should be to produce solid evidence of wrongdoing. The determination should not be based on innuendo or unverified accusations.

In other words, the House would have to do its homework and to treat this matter with due diligence, if it were to expect to send a solid case to the Senate.

The third statement above warns against political considerations in such a vital matter, whose implications could drastically affect current and future generations of Americans.

Offenses charged to the president should be based on actual legal wrongdoing — including willful intent to set aside the law — and not on personality or grudges.

The standard should have to be set high for impeachment and the trial that would follow — and removed from the emotional arena.

Having said that, if an impeachment hearing were to take place, the conduct of the president in this matter should be given the strictest scrutiny. Even if his conduct were to be found not to rise to the level of removal, the American people need to have confidence a full discovery has been achieved. If that were to be the case and Trump was to be found not to have been culpable of serious misconduct, then perhaps our nation could benefit from a year free of stormy turmoil and let the American people decide in 2020 at the ballot box.

There is no assumption or claim here of President Trump’s guilt or innocence. We don’t know.

No sworn testimony or evidence that meets a legal standard yet has been received. The plain truth is most the people who have been against the president and his policies already have formed a judgment, and most the people who have been for the president and his policies are inclined to be wary of media reports and give him the benefit of the doubt.

Perhaps it’s too much to hope for in our era of contention, conflict, public and secret agendas, and unbridled strife, that a fair process might emerge to produce the truth and that an intelligent and equitable adjudication — might be made.

It all boils down to this: Let’s remove the emotions and the politics, find out what really happened and act with fairness and dispatch to resolve the matter.

If sanity, calm determination and reason were to rule, our generation would be worthy of praise, and we would have set a precedent that would strengthen our democracy and our republic.